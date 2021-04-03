2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 3 April
Cenard, Buenos Aires
3 Apr 2021 17:00 (GMT -3) ARG v GER (RR)
4 Apr 2021 17:00 (GMT -3) ARG v GER (RR)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|10
|8
|1
|0
|1
|32
|7
|25
|29
|2
|Argentina
|8
|5
|1
|0
|2
|23
|12
|11
|17
|3
|New Zealand
|8
|4
|0
|2
|2
|19
|14
|5
|14
|4
|Great Britain
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2
|10
|10
|0
|11
|5
|Australia
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|9
|-3
|9
|6
|Belgium
|9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|10
|21
|-11
|7
|7
|Germany
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|0
|6
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|5
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|27
|-22
|0
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 24.01.2020
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points because of the match cancelled on 02.02.2020