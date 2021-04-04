Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has banned players and coach of Punjab team after they indulged in a fight during a match against National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) in the Chief Minister Balochistan Gold Cup.





In a report on The News, PHF secretary Asif Bajwa told the media that Punjab’s player Shafqat Rasool has been banned for ten years while his teammate Kashif Shah and skipper Haseeb were handed five-year bans each.



Punjab’s coach Mujahid Afzal has also been banned for five years. Meanwhile, Punjab manager Rai Usman and the NBP’s manager both received strict warnings in this regard.



“Strict warning has also been given to Punjab Manager Rai Usman Kharal and National Bank Manager and Coach Tahir Zaman,” Bajwa was quoted as saying. “Punjab players indulged in a fight during a match. The PHF has imposed bans on three players and the coach of Punjab team.”



The PHF secretary said that the step was taken to set an example and ensure no such incidents occur again. “They violated game rules. We punished them so that other players get a lesson,” Bajwa told reporters.



“We have made a three-member committee to further investigate this matter and find out others who were involved in this incident,” he added.



