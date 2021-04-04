



Pakistan and India are expected to hold talks to resume hockey ties. The matter may be discussed on the sidelines of the 47th International Hockey Federation (FIH) Statutory Congress in New Delhi.





The meeting, which is aimed at electing the FIH president and executive board members for the next four years, will take place from May 19 to May 23.



PHF President Brig (retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa are expected to attend the meeting.



The officials have already applied for their visas and are expected to reach Delhi by May 22. They are also planning to hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, said sources.



Playing series against India could be a part of the PFF’s strategy, which is planning to organise bilateral series and regional tournaments in the country.



Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has also made a commitment to organise tournaments in Pakistan, Khokhar said.



The Nation