Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Trio preps for indoor hockey

Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
View Comments

Bright Mpepe

Lilongwe – Southern African countries are ready to participate in the 2021 Federation International Hockey (FIH) Africa Indoor World Cup qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place between April 15 and 18 in Durban, South Africa.



The countries participating at the qualifiers are Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.

The MTC Namibia Hockey Union, Men and Women indoor national teams all said they were set to travel to South Africa for the competition.

The president of the Namibia Hockey Union, Marc Nel said, “In order for us to secure our place there (at the World Cup), we must put on our best show during the qualifiers. Just like any other games, we are taking this seriously, our drive is to fly the Namibian flag high.”

Sponsors of the Namibia hockey teams, telecommunications behemoth MTC, urged the players to do their best at the qualifiers and to make the nation proud.

“Our stance has always been growth and development and we shall work hand in hand with the federation to achieve the goals we have agreed collectively” said MTC manager for sponsorship and communications, John Ekongo.

The Indoor Hockey World Cup takes place in Antwerp, Belgium next year.

The Southern Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.