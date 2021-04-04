Bright Mpepe



Lilongwe – Southern African countries are ready to participate in the 2021 Federation International Hockey (FIH) Africa Indoor World Cup qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place between April 15 and 18 in Durban, South Africa.





The countries participating at the qualifiers are Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.



The MTC Namibia Hockey Union, Men and Women indoor national teams all said they were set to travel to South Africa for the competition.



The president of the Namibia Hockey Union, Marc Nel said, “In order for us to secure our place there (at the World Cup), we must put on our best show during the qualifiers. Just like any other games, we are taking this seriously, our drive is to fly the Namibian flag high.”



Sponsors of the Namibia hockey teams, telecommunications behemoth MTC, urged the players to do their best at the qualifiers and to make the nation proud.



“Our stance has always been growth and development and we shall work hand in hand with the federation to achieve the goals we have agreed collectively” said MTC manager for sponsorship and communications, John Ekongo.



The Indoor Hockey World Cup takes place in Antwerp, Belgium next year.



The Southern Times