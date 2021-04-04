



Monday’s EHL GRAND FINALS – presented by ABN AMRO – are set to be Dutch-Spanish showdowns after a wild FINAL4 day of action at the Wagener Stadium.





The first ever EHL Women’s final will be contested by Club de Campo and Den Bosch after they both won through after shoot-outs after normal time had ended 1-1.



Close-range corner goals from Carmen Cano – in the third quarter – and a Lisa Altenburg effort with just over a minute to go sent the game to shoot-out where Maria Ruiz made the key saves



Den Bosch snatched the second EHL Women’s GRAND FINAL place as they rescued a draw with 74 seconds to go and subsequently produced a perfect shoot-out set to beat AH&BC Amsterdam.



This one followed a similar pattern to the first semi-final with Marijn Veen opening the scoring in the third quarter only for the Brabant side to come back and equaliser with 74 seconds remaining courtesy of Frédérique Matla’s deflection. In the shoot-out, Josine Koning was superb to seal the victory.



The result means Club an der Alster meet AH&BC Amsterdam in Sunday’s BRONZE MATCH at 1.30pm (CET).



Monday’s GRAND FINAL is a repeat of the 2008 EuroHockey Club Champions Cup final when Den Bosch won out against Campo 7-0. The Spanish side will be hoping to improve significantly on that to try and land their first ever top tier title while Den Bosch are going in search of a 17th Euro crown but, crucially, the first EHL version.



In the EHL Men’s FINAL4, HC Bloemendaal were pushed to the limit to keep alive a chance of a fourth EHL Men’s title, getting the win over Royal Leopold in the first FINAL4 date via a sudden death shoot-out.



For a long-time, it looked like the Belgian sides would be the ones to prevail as Gaspard Baumgarten’s 33rd minute goal put them in pole position. But Wouter Jolie – in his first EHL game since 2015 – cracked home a corner to level the game and his side won a shoot-out in sudden death 5-4.



And there were yet more fireworks in the final game of the day when Pau Cunill wrote himself into Atlètic Terrassa club folklore with two goals in a crazy last three minutes to first them into a first ever EHL GRAND FINAL, outdoing Uhlenhorst Mülheim 3-2.



Timm Herzbruch scored the only goal of the first half before Atlèti came on strong in the second half and equalised via Jordi Bonastre. Cunill then stepped up to score in the last three minutes before Herzbruch tied it at 2-2 with 60 seconds to go. But, with just four seconds left, the Spanish side won a corner which Cunill nailed for 3-2.



It means Uhlenhorst Mülheim and Royal Léopold will contest the BRONZE MATCH on Sunday at 4pm (CET) with both sides hoping to win their first EHL medal.



On Monday, HC Bloemendaal go in search of their fourth EHL Men’s title while Atlètic Terrassa are assured of their very first medal but will be hoping it is a gold to match their success in 1985 and 1998 in the old EuroHockey Club Champions Cup. That game will be played at 1.30pm (CET).



EHL 2020-2021 Match schedule EHL Men and Women FINAL4



April 3-5, 2021 (Wagener Stadium, AH&BC Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Saturday 3 April 2021



WOMEN’S FINAL4: Club de Campo de Madrid 1 (C Cano) Der Club an der Alster 1 (L Altenburg), Campo win shoot-out 4-3; AH&BC Amsterdam 1 (M Veen) HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch 1 (F Matla), Den Bosch win shoot-out 4-3



MEN’S FINAL4: HC Bloemendaal 1 (W Jolie) Royal Leopold Club 1 (G Baumgarten), Bloemendaal win shoot-out 5-4; HTC Uhlenhorst Mülheim 2 (T Herzbruch 2) Atlètic Terrassa 3 (P Cunill 2, J Bonastre)



Sunday 4 April 2021



M5 13.30h WOMEN’S BRONZE MATCH: AH&BC Amsterdam v Der Club an der Alster



M6 16.00h MEN’S BRONZE MATCH: Uhlenhorst Mülheim v Royal Léopold



Monday 5 April 2021



M7 13.30h MEN’S GRAND FINAL: Atlètic Terrassa v HC Bloemendaal



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Men’s Final



M8 16.00h WOMEN’S GRAND FINAL: HC ‘s-Hertogenbosch v Club de Campo de Madrid



*prizegiving ceremony directly following the Women’s Final



Euro Hockey League media release