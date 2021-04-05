



STORRS, Conn. – Three different Huskies scored, and goalkeeper Cheyenne Sprecher recorded a three-save shutout to lead the No. 7 University of Connecticut field hockey team to a 3-0 victory and a weekend sweep of Villanova on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. With the win, the Huskies improve to 9-1 on the year and 8-1 in BIG EAST play. The Wildcats slip to 4-8, 3-7.





After a scoreless first half, the Huskies stormed out of the gate with two ­­goals in the first 3:02 of the second stanza. Senior midfielder Vivienne Tucker got the Huskies on the board with her second goal of the season just 38-seconds into the second half, thanks to an assist from Jessica Dembrowski.



Sophomore back Claire Jandewerth added her second goal of the weekend, and seventh of the season, just 2:30 later when she converted on a penalty corner opportunity from the top of the circle.



Sophomore midfielder Sophie Hamilton got in on the action less than two-minutes into the fourth quarter when she buried a shot inside the far post from the right side of the cage. Hamilton has now recorded at least one goal and one assist in five-straight contests.



The Huskies outscored the Wildcats 11-0 over the weekend and have now outscored the opposition 32-0 during their five-game winning streak.



UConn outshot the Wildcats by a 17-5 count on Sunday and doubled up Villanova on penalty corner chances, 8-4.



Sprecher turned away three shots in net for UConn as the Huskies recorded their eighth shutout of the season. Claire Borman made five saves for Villanova.



The Huskies are back in action on Friday, April 9 when the team makes the quick trip to Providence College. Game time is set for 5 p.m.



