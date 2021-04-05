



EHL Women’s BRONZE MATCH

AH&BC Amsterdam 4 (F Moes 2, F Albers, F van der Elst) Der Club an der Alster 2 (H Valentin, H Gablac)





AH&BC Amsterdam’s strong final quarter show saw them become the first side to end in the EHL Women’s top three as their 4-2 win over Der Club an der Alster in the BRONZE MATCH.



Freeke Moes put Amsterdam in front with a thunderous shot from the top of the circle in the first ten minutes, an outstanding solo drive into the circle before launching her shot past Amy Gibson.



The equaliser only took a couple of minutes to arrive, though, with a clever corner deflection move finished off by Hanna Granitzki from Hanna Valentin’s delivery around the penalty spot, guiding the ball into the roof of the net.



Amsterdam were dealt a further blow when captain Eva de Goede went off with a nasty looking injury sustained when she was in the process of shooting.



But they regathered and went in front with yet another beautiful strike. This time it was Felice Albers who intercepted a loose ball across the face of goal, picking it up 30 metres out before working the ball onto her backhand she unleashed into the top corner.



Alster were the side in control for much of the second half and they got a just reward via Hannah Gablać in the 42nd minute. It came from a corner, her mid-air touch flipping the ball out of reach of Anne Veenendaal from Kira Horn’s speculative shot.



But while they looked in good shape to push on, it was Amsterdam who kept their composure to see the game out.



They went ahead for a third time when Albers tore down the right channel, got to the baseline and was able to gift Fay van der Elst a perfect delivery which she touched in at the near post.



Moes then completed the victory with five minutes to go with another blast at goal that had too much pace for Gibson, Noor de Baat creating the goal with her steal on halfway.



Euro Hockey League media release