2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 5 April

Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 3
Cenard, Buenos Aires

3 Apr 2021     ARG v GER (RR)   2 - 3
4 Apr 2021    ARG v GER (RR)   0 - 3

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsSO WinSO LossLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 13 9 2 1 1 40 22 18 32
2 Germany 8 5 2 0 1 22 15 7 20
3 Netherlands 11 4 2 2 3 28 29 -1 18
4 Australia 8 3 1 3 1 27 20 7 14
5 India 6 2 2 0 2 17 15 2 10
6 Argentina 10 2 1 2 5 24 30 -6 10
7 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 5 15 25 -10 8
8 Spain 10 2 0 1 7 21 32 -11 7
9 Great Britain 8 1 0 2 5 13 19 -6 5

FIH Match Centre

