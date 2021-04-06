



Terrapins’ Wright, Buckeyes’ Allessie and Scarlet Knights’ Glatz earn weekly honors





Offensive Player of the Week

Mackenzie Allessie, Ohio State

M – So. – Mount Joy, Pa. – Donegal



Scored six total goals in a pair of wins for Ohio State last weekend against Indiana

Had a hat trick with three goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory on Friday

Added three more goals for another hat trick in Sunday's 6-0 win, including a pair of first-half goals

Claims her first career Offensive Player of the Week award

Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Casey Cole (Sept. 10, 2018)



Defensive Player of the Week

Gianna Glatz, Rutgers

GK – Sr. – Medford, N.J., – Shawnee



Posted a pair of shutouts against No. 9 Penn State

Made five saves on Friday and held off Penn State through seven corners for Rutgers’ first win over Penn State since 1985

Recorded six saves on Sunday as the Scarlet Knights completed the series sweep

Claims her sixth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and second of the season

Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Gianna Glatz (March 1, 2021)



Freshman of the Week

Rayne Wright, Maryland

D – Bethlehem, Pa. – Liberty



Helped hold No. 2 Iowa scoreless for the first 96 minutes of hockey in a series split this weekend

Held the Hawkeyes scoreless for the first match as No. 13 Maryland won 1-0

Made a diving stop late in the second match while playing with an extra field player and attempting to overcome a 2-0 deficit

Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award

Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Emma DeBerdine (Oct. 21, 2019)



2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week



March 1

O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU

D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU

F: Maddie Zimmer, NU



March 8

O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD

D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA

F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU



March 16

O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU

D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU

F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU



March 22

O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU

D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD



March 29

O: Kathryn Peterson, Jr., MICH

D: Anna Spieker, D, MICH

F: Lauren Wadas, NU



April 5

O: Mackenzie Allessie, So., OSU

D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU

F: Rayne Wright, MD



B1G Ten media release