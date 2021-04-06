Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Maryland, Ohio State and Rutgers Claim Weekly Field Hockey Awards

Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 26
Terrapins’ Wright, Buckeyes’ Allessie and Scarlet Knights’ Glatz earn weekly honors



Offensive Player of the Week
Mackenzie Allessie, Ohio State
M – So. – Mount Joy, Pa. – Donegal

    Scored six total goals in a pair of wins for Ohio State last weekend against Indiana
    Had a hat trick with three goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory on Friday
    Added three more goals for another hat trick in Sunday's 6-0 win, including a pair of first-half goals
    Claims her first career Offensive Player of the Week award
    Last Ohio State Offensive Player of the Week: Casey Cole (Sept. 10, 2018)

Defensive Player of the Week
Gianna Glatz, Rutgers
GK – Sr. – Medford, N.J., – Shawnee

    Posted a pair of shutouts against No. 9 Penn State
    Made five saves on Friday and held off Penn State through seven corners for Rutgers’ first win over Penn State since 1985
    Recorded six saves on Sunday as the Scarlet Knights completed the series sweep
    Claims her sixth career Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week award and second of the season
    Last Rutgers Defensive Player of the Week: Gianna Glatz (March 1, 2021)

Freshman of the Week
Rayne Wright, Maryland
D – Bethlehem, Pa. – Liberty

    Helped hold No. 2 Iowa scoreless for the first 96 minutes of hockey in a series split this weekend
    Held the Hawkeyes scoreless for the first match as No. 13 Maryland won 1-0
    Made a diving stop late in the second match while playing with an extra field player and attempting to overcome a 2-0 deficit
    Earns her first career Freshman of the Week award
    Last Maryland Freshman of the Week: Emma DeBerdine (Oct. 21, 2019)

2020-21 Big Ten Field Hockey Players of the Week

March 1
O: Peyton Halsey, So., NU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Maddie Zimmer, NU         

March 8
O: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
D: Anthe Nijziel, Jr., IOWA
F: Bridy Molyneaux, RU
 
March 16
O: Bree Bednarski, Sr., PSU
D: Kayla Blas, Jr., NU
F: Liz-Elaine Stange, RU
 
March 22
O/F: Sophia Gladieux, PSU
D: Riley Donnelly, Jr., MD
 
March 29
O: Kathryn Peterson, Jr., MICH
D: Anna Spieker, D, MICH
F: Lauren Wadas, NU
 
April 5
O: Mackenzie Allessie, So., OSU
D: Gianna Glatz, Sr., RU
F: Rayne Wright, MD

B1G Ten media release

