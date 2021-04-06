By Luke Christopher Norton





IU field hockey players compete in a match against Ohio State on April 2. IU lost 0-5 to Ohio State on Friday and lost 0-6 to OSU on Sunday. IU Athletics



IU field hockey fell to Ohio State during a weekend series played at Buckeye Varsity Field in Columbus, Ohio.





The first match, played on Friday, ended with a 5-0 loss for the Hoosiers. Freshman goalkeeper Shannon McNally had eight saves during the match as IU was outshot 23-0, with the match ending the Buckeyes’ seven-match losing streak.



Ohio State sophomore midfielder Mackenzie Allessie had three goals and an assist during the first match.



The second match, played on Sunday, ended with a 6-0 loss for IU. Four of Ohio State’s six goals on the day came in the third and fourth quarters of the match, as McNally had four saves.



IU, still searching for its first win of the season, will return to competition on April 9 and 11 to compete against Penn State in University Park, Pennsylvania. IU’s schedule is entirely away, with no home matches being played this season.



