Sean Miles





Senior Kerrie Burns said that beating Penn State has been a longtime goal for the Rutgers field hockey team.Photo by Scarletknights.com



The Rutgers field hockey team prevailed in both of its weekend matchups against Penn State. The Scarlet Knights (7-3, 7-3) did not give up a single goal in either games. On Friday, Rutgers edged out the Nittany Lions (4-5, 3-2) by a score of 3-0.





Early in the first quarter, junior forward Clayre Smith capitalized on a loose ball after a blocked shot to give the Knights the lead as well as record her first goal of the season. Junior midfielder Milena Redlingshoefer assisted the next goal which was scored by sophomore forward Rachel Houston, who also recorded her first goal this season.



Five saves in the second half by senior goalkeeper Gianna Glatz kept Rutgers in the lead for the remainder of the game. Penn State was unable to score even with seven shots and six corners. The Knights were granted a corner with zero seconds on the clock, and Redlingshoefer was able to send a shot into the back of the net for Rutgers' third goal of the game.



This game marked the Knights’ first win over the Nittany Lions since 1985, and also their fifth win over a top-10 opponent in program history.



Rutgers met Penn State again on Sunday, where the Knights would once again hold their opponent scoreless. Senior midfielder Gianna Mancini scored the lone goal and her first on the season 20 minutes into the match.



The Nittany Lions made a late push in the fourth quarter with eight shots and two penalty corners but were unable to even the score. Glatz had six saves in her sixth shutout in the last 10 games. The victory marked Rutgers' first time beating Penn State back-to-back since 1984 and 1985.



Glatz was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week for the sixth time in her career and the second time this season. She recorded eleven saves over the games against the Nittany Lions. Glatz has only allowed five goals this season and carries a .60 goals-against-average as well as a .889 save percentage.



The Knights will stay home this coming weekend for matchups against No. 3 Northwestern. The game on Friday will begin at 1 p.m. and be broadcasted on Big Ten Network.



“Beating Penn State is something we've always wanted to do, it's taken us a long time to do it, but two wins against them this weekend, that's a statement,” said senior back Kerrie Burns. “That gives us a lot of confidence going into the Northwestern series next week."



The Daily Targum