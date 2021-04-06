By Rod Gilmour





FIH has high hopes for Hockey 5s PIC: FIH



Oman has emerged as the first nation to publicly announce its bid to host the first Hockey 5s World Cup in 2023.





The first edition is slated for October 2023 with 16 men and women teams competing in the joint event and Oman is understood to be one of four nations bidding to host alongside India, Malaysia, South Africa and Holland.



FIH requirements as part of the bid process requre stadia to be a minimum of 5,000 spectators, with the hosting fee set at $500,000.



The FIH has already stated that continental Hockey5s tournaments will act as qualifiers for the World Cup during 2021 and 2022, while a separate Hockey5s world ranking will be introduced from 2021/22.



Oman has previously hosted the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy and the AHF Cup in Muscat in 2019 when China beat the hosts in the final.



“The Asian Games qualifiers and Asian Champions Trophy were the milestones in the history of Oman hockey. We hope to secure the rights to host the Hockey 5s World Cup in 2023,” said Talib bin Khamis al Wahaibi, chairman of the Oman Hockey Association.



“Winning the rights to host this innovative and attractive hockey tournament will open up great horizons and showcase the Sultanate around the world.”



The hockey federation has joined up with fellow sporting body Oman Sail – which has hosted international events in the nation – to prepare its bid to the FIH.



