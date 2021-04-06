

Harmanpreet Singh was in fine form during last month’s Europe tour, where India finished unbeaten. HI



Indian hockey team vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh has said that they will utilise the tour of Argentina to build momentum ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. The 22-member Indian team arrived here last week for the six-match tour against Olympics champions Argentina.





The tour includes four practice matches and back-to-back FIH Hockey Pro League matches against Argentina on April 11 and 12.



Harmanpreet said that adapting to the host nation’s style of play will be key to success for the Indians.



“Argentina’s style of play is slightly different compared to the teams we played in Europe,” said Harmanpreet. “We will certainly be using this tour as an opportunity to gather momentum ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Teams around the world are trying to get as much match practice before the Olympics and we are no different. To play the Olympics champions will be challenging but I believe we have the experience and the talent in our ranks to come out victorious.”



With India winning 2-1 the last time they played (in the 2018 Champions Trophy), Harmanpreet believes India will give Argentina a run for their money in the upcoming matches. He said the return of senior players, including skipper Manpreet Singh, had added teeth to the team. “I would say we are evenly matched in terms of quality,” he said.



The Tribune