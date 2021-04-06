Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Dutch hockey star Eva de Goede breaks wrist in EHL collision

Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021
Amsterdam won bronze at first Euro Hockey League Women PIC: EHL

Dutch women’s captain Eva de Goede saw her preparations for the Olympics severely hampered after breaking her wrist.



De Goede left the pitch in tears during Amsterdam’s third-place 4-2 win over Der Club an der Alster at the first Euro Hockey League Women.

The Dutch star was in visible pain as she held her left wrist as she exited the pitch before going to hospital after a collision with Alster keeper Amy Gibson.

“It looked serious,” said Felice Albers Albers, “also because it shocked her so much. She must have felt a lot of pain.”

De Goede could be out for up to eight weeks depending on the extent of the break.

The Dutch league play-offs start on May 5, with the EuroHockey Champs set for June 4 before the Olympics begin on July 23.

