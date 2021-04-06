By Rod Gilmour





More Dutch club success at European level PIC; EHL



Bloemendaal’s Thierry Brinkman says the Dutch giants are now gunning for a domestic-Euro double after blitzing to a record fourth EHL title on Easter Monday.





Bloemendaal became the first side to win four European showpiece crowns as they beat first time finalists Atlètic Terrassa at the Wagener Stadium.



They also eased to their second Euro Hockey League title in the last three editions after a 5-2 win over the Spanish outfit, playing their first major final.



“We played a pretty good game,” said Brinkman. “Without a crowd, it’s all a bit weird but it’s still the same title of three years ago so we are very happy.



“We’ve trained so hard for it this year and it is still possible for us to win two prizes with the Dutch championships.



“Entertaining hockey is what we want to show people in the stadium, normally, and now on TV. We had some nice combinations, nice goals. It was a really nice performance from us.”



The likes of Arthur van Doren – adding yet another title success to his growing palmarès with club and country – and Brinkman were in immaculate form throughout as the Dutch side blasted into an early 2-0 lead.



Atlèti got one back inside the first 10 minutes but further strikes from Florian Fuchs, Brinkman and Tim Swaen saw them pull away.



In what proved to be a Dutch double, Den Bosch then followed up their male compatriots with a sublime showing to become the first EHL Women’s winners, seeing off Club de Campo 5-0 as Frédérique Matla scored a hat trick.



Stat attack



Bloemendaal have only lost one match in normal time in their EHL history with all of their eliminations – other than 2012 – coming via shoot-outs.



