



Former Women’s National Team player hired to build Men’s NextGen program with HP growth in mind





Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is happy to announce the appointment of Stephanie Jameson as the Men’s National Team NextGen Director. Stephanie brings a multitude of experience in field hockey and high-performance sport, including playing for the Women’s National Team from 2002 to 2012 and amassing 168 international caps over the decade. Some career highlights include competing in three Commonwealth Games and three Pan American Games.



Jameson holds a Bachelor of Human Kinetics from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Science from the University of Ulster with specializations in sport management. Driven by a passion for talent identification and development, she hopes to expand on the work that FHC is currently doing to further grow the Canadian sport system.



“I’m excited to join the team at FHC and inspired by the organization’s commitment to building a team of teams,” Jameson said. “Having spent the last four years working closely with a variety of sports in an institute setting, I am eager to focus my efforts on building a sustainable athlete development system within hockey.”



In addition to coaching at the club, regional, provincial and varsity levels, her previous experience includes managing performance services at the Canadian Sport Institute Ontario (CSIO) and acting as FHBC’s High Performance Program Assistant. Jameson’s knowledge of elite athlete pathways makes her a strong asset to the FHC team, as CEO Susan Ahrens describes.



“We know the community will join us in recognizing Steph as another fantastic addition to the FHC team,” Ahrens said. “Steph is an alumnus of the women’s program, with an outstanding knowledge and record in high performance. It is great to see her coming home to help drive the next generation of players and programming towards our ambitious goals.”



As the organization pushes towards Tokyo 2020 and beyond, there is a recognized need to prepare NextGen program players for continued success, and Jameson will strive to lead it.



“I look forward to bringing a blend of hockey-specific knowledge with the experience and perspective gained from working within the greater sport system,” Jameson added.



Welcome to the team, Stephanie!



Field Hockey Canada media release