KARACHI: The third phase of Pakistan junior hockey team’s training camp, which was scheduled to start from April 7 at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium in Karachi is now uncertain due to the third wave of Covid-19 in the country, ‘The News’ has learnt.





The PHF and Sindh government remain in contact, however, discussing how the camp could be organised.



Informed sources said that PHF had decided to hold the camp in Karachi where the number of corona cases was much lower than in cities of Punjab but the provincial government is also taking measures to prevent rise in Covid cases once again. The Sindh government wants to prevent corona spread by restricting travel of people from other provinces.



Sources said that it is possible that PHF would reduce the number of players of the training camp. They had called 35 players for the training camp originally.



Sources said that PHF secretary Asif Bajwa is out of the country and he would contact the Sindh government to resolve the issue in a couple of days.



Pakistan are to participate in the Junior Asia Cup in Bangladesh, which is scheduled from June 1-10.



PHF officials said the camp has not been postponed. It may be delayed for a couple of days, however, they added.



It is pertinent to mention here that the Junior Asia Cup is the qualifying round for Junior World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to be played in India.



Pakistan missed the World Cup in 2016.



Pakistan juniors have not played against other countries for a long time. If their training camp is affected by corona it will hurt their chances of success in Dhaka.



The best possible solution would be to reduce the number of players in the training camp, said an official. He said only the best players might be invited to attend the training camp in present circumstances.



After consultation with the Sindh government, the final decision would be announced in a couple of days, the PHF official said.



