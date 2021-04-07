



After the thrilling matches played last week in Argentina between the home national teams, Men and Women, and Germany, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) can announce that, on top of the Argentina-India (Men) matches scheduled on 10-11 April, a further 22 FIH Hockey Pro League matches are confirmed at this stage until the end of May. All these matches will be played in Europe.





The other pending matches for this season are currently postponed. This includes, in particular, all matches involving Australia, China and New Zealand, because of the international travel restrictions currently in place in these countries, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.



FIH and the participating nations are working on rearranging the postponed matches. More information will be given in this regard, as soon as available.



The revised match schedule of the 2020-2021 FIH Hockey Pro League is available here.



