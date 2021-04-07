India have won four of six matches in the League and are currently fifth in the standings.



By Samrat Chakraborty







India will resume their FIH Pro League campaign against Olympic champions Argentina on Saturday. The 2020-21 edition of the Men's FIH Pro League, which started in January 2020, was brought to a halt in March last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.





The league resumed in September 2020, after the forced break due to Covid, with Germany taking on Belgium.



It will be a chance for the Manpreet Singh-led side to revive their fortunes and put the best foot forward ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. It must be noted that Argentina had knocked India out at Rio 2016.



The second edition of the Pro League will run till June 2021, with nine teams competing in a round-robin tournament. Belgium currently leads the points table with 32 points from 13 matches.



India, meanwhile, is at the fifth spot with 10 points. Here’s a look at India’s FIH Pro League campaign so far:





Current Indian captain Manpreet Singh



India beat Netherlands 5-1



India began the second edition of the Pro League with a 5-2 win over the Netherlands at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 18, 2020.



Gurjant Singh handed India the lead in the 1st minute while drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh doubled it in the 12th. Jip Janssen (14') and Jeroen Hertzberg (28') then scored twice for the visitors to restore parity.



Then India took control of the match from there on with Mandeep Singh (34') and Lalit Upadhyay (36') adding the third and fourth goals to their tally with Rupinder completing his brace in the 46th minute.



India win 3-1 against Netherlands on penalties



In their second match in two days, India defeated the Netherland 3-1 on penalties.



Smarting from the 2-5 defeat, the Netherlands came out much stronger in the second match. They drew 3-3 with India in regulation time but this time tripped during the penalty shoot-out.



Mink van der Weerden (23'), Jeroen Hertzberg (26') and Bjorn Kellerman (27') found the net for the visitors in regulation time while Lalit Upadhyay (25'), Mandeep Singh (51') and Rupinder Pal Singh (56') were on target for India.



During the penalty shoot-out, only one of four Dutch players – Mirco Pruyser – managed to convert.



India beat Belgium 2-1



India started their campaign against World Champions Belgium with a slender 2-1 win at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar on February 8, 2020.



Mandeep Singh opened the scoring for India in the 2nd minute while Gauthier Boccard drew level for Belgium in the 33rd. Both sides played high pressing game but Ramandeep Singh snatched the winner in the 46th minute.



India lose 2-3 to Belgium



A day later, Belgium handed India their first defeat of the tournament.



Alexander Hendrickx (3') netted the first goal for the visitors while Vivek Prasad equalized in the 15th minute.



Amit Rohidas found the net for India again in the 17th minute but within seconds Nicolas de Kerpel equalized for the visitors again. However, Maxime Plennevaux took the game away from the home side, with the winner in the 26th minute.



India lose 3-4 to Australia



Australia pipped India to the post as the two teams clashed for the first time in the season on February 21, 2020 at the Kalinga Stadium.



Dylan Wotherspoon (6'), Tom Wickham (18'), Lachlan Sharp (41') and Jacob Anderson (42') scored the goals for Australia while for Raj Kumar Pal (36',47') and Harmanpreet Singh (27') netted for India.



The match also marked India's second consecutive loss in a row in the league.



India beat Australia 3-1 on penalties



India were quick to avenge their defeat, as they edged past Australia 3-1 on penalties the next day.



Harmanpreet Singh, Vivek Prasad and Lalit Upadhyay were on target during the penalty shoot out for India while Australia successfully hit the net only once through Daniel James Beale from their four attempts.



In the regulation time, Rupinder Pal Singh (25') and Harmanpreet Singh (27') scored for India while Trent Mitton (23') and Aran Zalewski (46') netted for the visitors.



Olympic Channel