

Photo Credit: Instagram accounts (L to R) - Joyce Sombroek, Rachael Lynch, Martin Haener



After a year in which hockey, along with every sport, has taken a back seat as the global pandemic put normal life on ‘hold’, the FIH commemorates World Health Day.





Speaking on behalf of the international hockey community, Felix Denayer of the Belgium Red Lions pays tribute to all those on the frontline of the fight against COVID as well as remembering and honouring those who have lost their lives to the virus.



In the video recorded message, the Belgian superstar, who was part of the winning World Cup team in 2018 as well as silver medalist at the Rio Olympic Games 2016, urges everyone to look after their own health, both physical and mental, and to look out for the health and wellbeing of family, friends and team mates.



#WorldHealthDay2021



