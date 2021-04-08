



Germany’s two EHL representatives – Der Club an der Alster and Uhlenhorst Mülheim – were left to reflect on a frustrating weekend with both missing out on the medals at the Wagener Stadium.





For Alster coach Jens George, he was honest in his appraisal to hockey.de after a 4-2 BRONZE MATCH defeat to AH&BC Amsterdam.



“It has been said for years that we are on par with the Dutch teams – regardless of whether us or the UHC [Hamburg] women took part in the competition.



“But, even if it often looks very even, we never beat them. So, you might have to admit that we are obviously not at the same level.”



The tie was in the melting pot at 2-2 before Amsterdam closed out the game with sharp goals from Fay van der Elst and Freeke Moes saw the host club pull clear.



“We didn’t reward ourselves enough in our good phases and we weren’t powerful enough in the opponent’s quarter,” said George. “And then two brilliant counterattacks punished our mistakes as cold as ice.”



For Uhlenhorst’s men, they struggled without defensive duo Ferdinand Weinke and Lukas Windfeder and their young guns unable to see out results from promising positions at half-time.



“You have to admit in both games that we broke in in the second half,” said UHTC coach Thilo Stralkowski. “Even if we didn’t want to use the personnel situation as an excuse – we simply lacked substance.”



For Stralkowski, there was nonetheless value to be taken as he handed experience to 17-year-olds Jannik Enaux, Philipp Noertersheuser and Alex van Schwerin among a number of new faces.



“In spite of everything, the commitment and the passion was great – and I’m really proud of the team. We have to learn from the experience now and take the lessons with us into the final phase of the league.”



