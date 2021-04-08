



Den Bosch coach Raoul Ehren was delighted his illustrious career on the European club scene came to a close on a suitable stage.





He had already led the Brabant club to seven European titles in its former guise of the EuroHockey Club Cup but this was to be his last – at least for the time-being – before moving on to coach the Belgian women’s team.



He had long hoped for an elevated stage for the European competition and so was delighted for the EHL – with the backing of ABN AMRO – to go #EquallyAmazing this year.



“That we can play the final here is exactly what I had in mind,” Ehren told hockey.nl after the final.



“I think it’s fantastic that we are on an equal footing with the men’s tournament. We are very grateful to the EHF and their partners for taking this step.



“And also that they even managed to organise this tournament in corona time. Everyone understands that we are not here today in front of six thousand people. That is the next step but I won’t be here for that one!”



The GRAND FINAL win over Club de Campo was his 35th win in 40 European club games but it was probably the 39th game that will stick longer in the memory as Den Bosch edged out their arch Dutch rivals AH&BC Amsterdam in a shoot-out, scoring the equaliser with 74 seconds to go of normal time.



“The euphoria after the win over Amsterdam was insane. Afterwards it was quite difficult to put focus back on this final,” Ehren added.



“We came here to win the EHL. That is why we said that the euphoria could last until Saturday evening and that we did not want to hear anything more about Saturday’s game from Sunday.



“That went well, also because of all the experience in the team. Those players know that when you are so close to the final victory, you should not let go of it. We did that well and I am happy that we can take the European Cup with us to Den Bosch.”



Euro Hockey League media release