COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Following an extensive search process, USA Field Hockey is proud to announce the hiring of Harendra (Harry) Singh as the new head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team.





Singh boasts three decades of combined experience as an athlete and coach. His appointment follows after previously serving as the chief coach of the senior India Men’s National Team from 2017-18.



“We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men’s program,” stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “The U.S. Men’s National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT.”





"Thank you for this exciting opportunity to coach the U.S. Men's National Team," said Singh. "My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses. Developing personalized training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work. I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players.



I'm looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come."



His first assignment with the men’s team was the 2018 Asian Champions Trophy, an annual event that features the top six squads across Asia, where he led India to gold in Muscat, Oman. More recently, Singh led India to a fifth place finish at the 2018 Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup as national hosts in Bhubaneswar. That same year, the men’s side also claimed a silver in the 2018 Champions Trophy and bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games.



In addition to his experience on the men’s side of the game, Singh also served as the head coach of India’s Women’s National Team from 2017-18. During this time he managed the team to a gold medal in the 2017 Women’s Hockey Asia Cup. He also has extensive experience coaching the nation’s junior national teams, and personally considers his time as the head coach of the India Junior Men’s National Team the crowning moment of his career thus far, which was capped off with a gold medal at the 2016 Men’s Junior World Cup.



In total, Singh has claimed eight gold medals, five silver and nine bronze at various tournaments on the international level and has coached more than 350 international matches between the junior and senior national teams.



At the national level, Singh has been involved with coaching and training a number of high rising Indian coaches at the Sports Authority of India and various State Hockey Associations. He holds a FIH Level 4 High Performance certification and to date has helped produce more than 20 Olympians for India across his career. Many of these athletes have also went on to receive some of the highest awards given by government entities in India, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel-Ratna, Padma Shri and Arujuna Awards. For his own service and dedication to the game, Singh was bestowed the Dronacharya Award in 2012, the highest civilian award for outstanding coaches in sports and games.



As an athlete, Singh appeared in 23 international matches for India from 1985-91 and represented India at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, where he helped the team to a silver medal, before electing to retire at the age of 26 in order to pursue a career in coaching. Prior to his time on the Indian National Team, Singh played for Delhi University and Combined University team (1984-87), Air India in nine national championships (1998-2010) and appeared in all major domestic tournaments with varying success.



Please join USA Field Hockey in welcoming Singh to Team USA!



