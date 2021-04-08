Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Congested schedule made worse by adding 22 Pro League matches

Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 27
View Comments

FIH Hockey Pro League: a further 22 matches confirmed



Lausanne, Switzerland: After the thrilling matches played last week in Argentina between the home national teams, Men and Women, and Germany, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) can announce that, on top of the Argentina-India (Men) matches scheduled on 10-11 April, a further 22 FIH Hockey Pro League matches are confirmed at this stage until the end of May. All these matches will be played in Europe.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.