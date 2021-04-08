By Liam Morgan Wednesday





The FIH has confirmed the Hockey Pro League schedule for May ©Getty Images



All Hockey Pro League matches involving Australia, China and New Zealand that had been scheduled for May have been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions in the three countries.





The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has confirmed 22 matches on the schedule until the end of May, all of which are set to take place in Europe.



None of the matches will feature Australia, China or New Zealand, who have not played a Hockey Pro League game since the pandemic hit.



"The FIH and the participating nations are working on rearranging the postponed matches," the FIH said in a statement.



"More information will be given in this regard, as soon as available."





All Hockey Pro League matches scheduled to be held in May are set to take place in Europe ©Getty Images



The next round of fixtures includes the men's games between Argentina and India in Buenos Aires, set for Saturday (April 10) and Sunday (April 11).



Argentina made their return to Pro League action last weekend following a coronavirus-enforced break as their men and women played Germany in Buenos Aires.



India are also due to travel to Britain for games in the men's league on May 8 and 9.



Britain's men and women are set to host Germany in May, while Spain's men and the United States women are also scheduled to play in London before the end of next month.



Inside the Games