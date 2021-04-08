Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Graham Reid: “When we play a strong Argentina, we need to be consistent in all the quarters:

Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments



On Tuesday, India won their first engagement in Argentina 4-3 for a grand start to the tour. Harmanpreet Singh (28′), Rupinder Pal Singh (33′) and Varun Kumar (47′) and  Nilakanta Sharma (16′) scored for India.



This is what Chief Coach Graham Reid said about the tour opener.

“It was a very good practice match, intensely fought by both teams. It is always nice to come up with a win against a team like Olympic Champions Argentina as it amplifies our confidence levels”.

“We were able to create opportunities in the circle and also convert them. This was one of the areas we really put our minds to in the national camp back in SAI, Bengaluru. But we allowed Argentina to come back into the game particularly in the third quarter where they scored twice. When you play a strong team like them, we need to be consistent in all the quarters.”

“Each match we play is a learning experience and I feel we have scope to do better. We look forward to a good match on Wednesday too. These matches will surely help us when we take on the home team in the double header Pro League matches.”

Stick2Hockey.com

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.