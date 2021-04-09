Singh, who previously served as the chief coach of the senior Indian men's national team from 2017-18, has bagged a total of eight gold medals, five silver and nine bronze at different international level tournaments.





USA Field Hockey on 7 April announced the hiring of Harendra Singh, former head coach of the Indian men's, women's and junior teams, and international player, as the head coach of the US men's national team.





“We are thrilled to have Harry join USA Field Hockey and lead our Men’s program,” stated Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director.



“The US Men’s National Team showed great progress prior to the COVID-19 shutdown and now with a coach of the caliber and experience of Harry at the helm we are excited for the future of the USMNT,” he added.



Responding to the development, an elated Singh said: "My enthusiasm knows no bounds as I am excited to begin this journey with my experience in providing tools to players to find their strengths and weaknesses. Developing personalized training programs will surely help the team who have the power to change the tables in world hockey with their sheer grit determination and hard work. I am truly looking forward to being a part of a professional setup. I am excited to become a contributor to the growth of the USMNT by providing 'Best of Breed' to our players.



"I'm looking forward to a dynamic relationship as we get ready to challenge the best of the best teams in the years to come."



Singh, who previously served as the chief coach of the senior Indian men's national team from 2017-18, has bagged a total of eight gold medals, five silver and nine bronze at different international level tournaments.



Hailing from Chhapra in Bihar, he became popular after making his international debut at the 1990 Asian Games in Beijing, wherein the Indian team bagged a silver.



