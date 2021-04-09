Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland Women Squad travel to Malaysia for Match Opportunities in Tokyo-like Conditions

Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 9
Elena Tice in action against Malaysia. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye

The Irish Women’s squad will travel to Malaysia tomorrow as part of their preparation for the conditions they will face in Tokyo this summer. A twenty strong squad will travel on the 9th of April and return on the 28th, basing themselves out of Malaysia National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur while there.



Also travelling will be recent opponents Great Britain, similarly, hoping to use the trip as an opportunity to prepare for conditions expected at this summer’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Irish women are scheduled to play Great Britain at least four times throughout the period, while also taking on hosts Malaysia. These matches will all be uncapped.

The squad travelling is as follows:

CAREY, Michelle                                 Leinster                 Midfielder             Uncapped
CARROLL, Naomi                                Munster               Striker                     111
COLVIN, Elizabeth                              Ulster                    Midfielder             196
DALY, Nicola                                        Leinster                Midfielder             189
DUKE, Deirdre                                     Leinster                Midfielder             141
EVANS, Nicola                                     Leinster                Striker                     198
HAWKSHAW, Sarah                           Leinster                Midfielder             33
MALSEED, Zara                                   Ulster                    Striker                   Uncapped
MATTHEWS, Hannah                        Leinster                Defender               147
McAULEY, Sarah                                 Leinster                Defender               Uncapped
McCAY, Shirley                                    Ulster                    Defender                306
McLOUGHLIN, Hannah                     Leinster                Defender               14
MULLAN, Kathryn (C)                       Ulster                    Midfielder             193
MURPHY, Elizabeth                           Leinster                Goalkeeper          13
O’FLANAGAN, Anna                           Leinster                Striker                    207
O’FLANAGAN, Grace                          Leinster                Goalkeeper          36
TICE, Elena                                           Leinster                Defender                109
TORRANS, Sarah                                 Leinster                Striker                     26
UPTON, Roisin                                     Munster               Defender                 76
WATKINS, Chloe                                 Leinster                Midfielder              226

Notable absences from the squad include Ayeisha McFerran who remains on duty with Dutch Hoofdklasse club SV Kampong.

Speaking on the trip announcement, Performance Director Adam Grainger said, “This is a great opportunity for this squad ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. We had hoped all along to be able organise a warm weather training camp or arrange for matches to take place in a climate similar to what the team will experience in Tokyo.

It’s been a challenging process with so many moving parts; the changing restrictions and ensuring we are minimising the risk of COVID to our athletes and their families while also providing them with the best opportunity to perform at the Olympics this summer.

With the work that has gone into the organisation of this trip, and with Great Britain also travelling to Malaysia during this time frame, we’re confident that we’re providing the squad with the best chance to play in those humid conditions as well as athlete safety being paramount.”

Match dates and times:

Remain TBC.

Irish Hockey Association media release

