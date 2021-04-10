Bennett Conlin





Virginia's Makayla Gallen moves the ball against North Carolina on Friday at the UVa Turf Field.



Erin Matson is the best field hockey player on the best college field hockey team in the country.





The North Carolina star showed why she’s so highly regarded in the field hockey world on Friday in Charlottesville. Behind three goals from the 2019 National Player of the Year, No. 1 UNC defeated No. 12 UVa 3-2 in overtime.



It was an impressive showing from Matson, and a gutsy performance from Virginia, which came close to defeating the nation’s best team.



“Very proud of the team’s effort today,” UVa head coach Michele Madison said. “Their mindset to compete was just what you need to have to beat a No. 1 team. They came out to win the game.”



Only a stellar showing from Matson was able to keep the Cavaliers (6-11, 1-4 ACC) from beating the top-ranked Tar Heels (14-1, 4-1 ACC).



After a solid first quarter from both sides, Matson opened the scoring halfway through the second quarter when she found the back of the goal on a penalty corner. The junior forward was assisted by sophomore back Madison Orobono and sophomore midfielder Paityn Wirth.



UNC seemed content to take a 1-0 lead into halftime, but a Virginia turnover late in the half set up an opportunity for Matson once again. As the Tar Heels pushed toward the cage in the final seconds of the half, Matson ripped a ball into the left side of the goal to give North Carolina a 2-0 lead with 10 seconds until the break.



Despite falling behind two goals to the best team in the nation, UVa stayed in the game.



The Cavaliers were dominant for much of the second half, playing aggressively and executing well. UNC took 10 shots in the first half, compared to seven from Virginia. In the second 30-minute stretch, UVa tallied nine shots compared to just three from the Tar Heels.



“They won the first half,” Madison said. “We won the second half.”



Virginia turned aggression and activity into a goal with just over a minute left in the third quarter. After the Cavaliers earned a penalty corner, sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci deflected a pass from junior back Amber Ezechiels into the back of the goal. Virginia seemed to gain momentum after pulling within one goal.



Another penalty corner in the fourth quarter helped UVa tie the game. With 4:45 left, sophomore striker Laura Janssen deflected the pass from sophomore back Cato Geusgens into the goal for the equalizer.



Neither team was able to find a game-winning goal in regulation, so the two squads headed to overtime.



Matson didn’t wait long to give UNC the win.



She knocked the ball into the goal just 58 seconds into the overtime period, handing the Tar Heels the sudden-death triumph. The Cavaliers were close to pulling off the upset victory, but Matson’s offensive brilliance proved to be the difference.



The match was UVa’s final home contest of the season. The Cavaliers wrap up their spring season next Friday at Syracuse.



“We’ve grown every game,” Madison said. “We’re such a different team from last fall. We’re such a different team from how we started. We look forward to the next time we can play on the blue turf.”



