ACT to take place in October

Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 37
K. Rajan


Datuk Tayyab Ikram

THE men's Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) has been given new dates by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF).



AHF chief executive officer Datuk Tayyab Ikram said the competition will now take place on Oct 1-9 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The tournament was rescheduled from November last year to October due to the Covid-19 situation in Asia.

"In our mission to bring hockey back to the pitch, I am pleased to announce the rescheduling of the postponed men's ACT to early October this year," said Tayyab.

"It is yet another victory in our battle against the virus. I have to congratulate the Bangladesh Hockey Federation and hockey lovers worldwide for this win."

The sixth edition of the biennial event will take place at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka.

Reigning Asian Games champions Japan, India, Pakistan, South Korea, Malaysia and Bangladesh are the confirmed teams for the ACT.

India and Pakistan were declared joint winners at the 2018 edition in Oman after the final was washout by heavy rain.

Malaysia finished third for the fifth time, ahead of Japan.

New Straits Times

