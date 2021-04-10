Stats Speak: Olympic Champions Argentina have an edge over India
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)
India-Argentina debut match was in London Olympics (1948). India won 9-1; Great Balbir Singh netted 6 goals in that match. The teams last met in Breda Champions Trophy (2018), in which India won 2-1.
On Astroturf hockey both teams played 41 times against each other. Argentina won 19 and India 18 with 4 matches drawn. In last 10 matches, India has won only 3 while Argentina won 6. Here are the statistical highlights:
|
India-Argentina in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi(India)
|
Particulars
|
Matches
Played
|
India
Won
|
Argentina
Won
|
Drawn
|
Goals for
India
|
Goals for
Argentina
|
Olympics
|
9
|
6
|
1
|
2
|
30
|
12
|
World Cup
|
8
|
2
|
5
|
1
|
14
|
19
|
Champions Trophy
|
3
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
6
|
9
|
Hockey World League
|
2
|
0
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
4
|
World Cup Qualifier
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
11
|
8
|
Champions Challenge
|
3
|
2
|
1
|
0
|
6
|
5
|
Azlan Shah Cup
|
5
|
1
|
4
|
0
|
8
|
13
|
Test series
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
0
|
12
|
11
|
invitation tourneys
|
12
|
9
|
2
|
1
|
35
|
14
|
Total
|
51
|
27
|
20
|
4
|
122
|
95
|
Last 10 matches
|
10
|
3
|
6
|
1
|
18
|
25
|
Since 2013
|
7
|
2
|
4
|
1
|
11
|
16
|
On grass
|
10
|
9
|
1
|
0
|
36
|
7
|
on Turf
|
41
|
18
|
19
|
4
|
86
|
88
|
Debut: London Olympics, pool match, Aug 4,1948, India won 9-1
|
|
Last played: Breda Champions Trophy, league match, June 24,2018, India won 2-1
