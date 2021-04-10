By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)



India-Argentina debut match was in London Olympics (1948). India won 9-1; Great Balbir Singh netted 6 goals in that match. The teams last met in Breda Champions Trophy (2018), in which India won 2-1.





On Astroturf hockey both teams played 41 times against each other. Argentina won 19 and India 18 with 4 matches drawn. In last 10 matches, India has won only 3 while Argentina won 6. Here are the statistical highlights:

India-Argentina in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi(India) Particulars Matches Played India Won Argentina Won Drawn Goals for India Goals for Argentina Olympics 9 6 1 2 30 12 World Cup 8 2 5 1 14 19 Champions Trophy 3 1 2 0 6 9 Hockey World League 2 0 2 0 0 4 World Cup Qualifier 3 2 1 0 11 8 Champions Challenge 3 2 1 0 6 5 Azlan Shah Cup 5 1 4 0 8 13 Test series 6 4 2 0 12 11 invitation tourneys 12 9 2 1 35 14 Total 51 27 20 4 122 95 Last 10 matches 10 3 6 1 18 25 Since 2013 7 2 4 1 11 16 On grass 10 9 1 0 36 7 on Turf 41 18 19 4 86 88 Debut: London Olympics, pool match, Aug 4,1948, India won 9-1 Last played: Breda Champions Trophy, league match, June 24,2018, India won 2-1

