Stats Speak: Olympic Champions Argentina have an edge over India

Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 57
By B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

India-Argentina debut match was in London Olympics (1948). India won 9-1; Great Balbir Singh netted 6 goals in that match. The teams last met in Breda Champions Trophy (2018), in which India won 2-1.



On Astroturf hockey both teams played 41 times against each other. Argentina won 19 and India 18 with 4 matches drawn. In last 10 matches, India has won only 3 while Argentina won 6. Here are the statistical highlights:

India-Argentina in International Hockey by B.G.Joshi(India)

Particulars

Matches

Played

India

Won

Argentina

Won

Drawn

Goals for

India

Goals for

Argentina

Olympics

9

6

1

2

30

12

World Cup

8

2

5

1

14

19

Champions Trophy

3

1

2

0

6

9

Hockey World League

2

0

2

0

0

4

World Cup Qualifier

3

2

1

0

11

8

Champions Challenge

3

2

1

0

6

5

Azlan Shah Cup

5

1

4

0

8

13

Test series

6

4

2

0

12

11

invitation tourneys

12

9

2

1

35

14

Total

51

27

20

4

122

95

Last 10 matches

10

3

6

1

18

25

Since 2013

7

2

4

1

11

16

On grass

10

9

1

0

36

7

on Turf

41

18

19

4

86

88

Debut: London Olympics, pool match, Aug 4,1948, India won 9-1

 

Last played: Breda Champions Trophy, league match, June 24,2018, India won 2-1

