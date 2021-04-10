Cenard, Buenos Aires



10 Apr 2021 17:00 (GMT -3) ARG v IND (RR)

11 Apr 2021 17:00 (GMT -3) ARG v IND (RR)

Keep up to date with all the latest news on the FIH Hockey Pro League via the Watch.Hockey app, event website and through FIH social media channels - Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 13 9 2 1 1 40 22 18 32 2 Germany 8 5 2 0 1 22 15 7 19 3 Netherlands 11 4 2 2 3 28 29 -1 18 4 Australia 8 3 1 3 1 27 20 7 14 5 India 6 2 2 0 2 17 15 2 10 6 Argentina 10 2 1 2 5 24 30 -6 10 7 New Zealand 8 2 1 0 5 15 25 -10 8 8 Spain 10 2 0 1 7 21 32 -11 7 9 Great Britain 8 1 0 2 5 13 19 -6 5

FIH Match Centre