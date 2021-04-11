



KENT, Ohio - - In another tough Mid-American Conference road battle, the Ball State field hockey team had some early scoring opportunities Saturday afternoon at Murphy-Mellis Field.





Unfortunately, the Cardinals (5-7, 3-5 MAC) were unable to convert and suffered a 2-0 setback to Kent State.



"I love this team," Ball State head coach Stephanie Bernthal said. "It was special to be back at my alma mater— I was reminded of how incredibly thankful I am to be a part of this Ball State program. There's no other group I would want to take a field with. No matter what variables are thrown at them, they make no excuses and they battle. Games are made up of hundreds of moments, and while this team is winning so many of them, they didn't getting the final result. I know we will only work harder and dig deeper in the face of that disappointment."



Ball State was the early aggressor, with a pair of quality scoring chances in the opening 15 minutes of action in which they out-shot the Golden Flashes (7-3, 5-3 MAC) by a 3-2 margin.



Kent State picked up its offense in the second period, registering five shots, two of which were turned aside by sophomore goalkeeper Wietske Overdijkink.



Overdijkink would add two more saves in the second half to stop four of Kent State's six shots on goal.



It was not until the late in the third period that Kent State would finally connect with the back of the cage. The Golden Flashes would tack on one more score early in the fourth off of a penalty corner.



Ball State did get off two shots in the final stanza, along with a penalty corner, but were unable to connect on those opportunities.



Offensively, the Cardinals totaled seven shots, with Paloma Gomez Rengifo leading the squad with two shots on goal.



The Ball State field hockey team continues its four-game MAC road swing when it travels to Central Michigan next Saturday and Sunday. Both contests will begin at 1 p.m. ET.



Ball State Sports