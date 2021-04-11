By Avery Trendel





Photo via UVA Media Relations



Erin Matson scored all three of UNC’s goals on Friday in Charlottesville, including the game-winner in overtime, as the top-ranked Tar Heel field hockey team dispatched No. 12 Virginia 3-2.





Each of Matson’s first two goals came during the second quarter, giving UNC (14-1, 4-0 ACC) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.



Virginia (6-11, 1-4 ACC) responded with a pair of goals in the second half, both coming by way of deflections resulting from penalty corner attempts. The Cavaliers also out-shot the Tar Heels 16-14 for the game.



It took Matson just 58 seconds into the first overtime period to deliver the game-winner, however, completing the Tar Heels’ second consecutive overtime win.



“I’m delighted with the overtime execution,” UNC head coach Karen Shelton said afterwards. “We took the pushback and never let UVA get a touch. I’m really pleased with the win and relieved to come out of Charlottesville with a victory.”



Up Next:



UNC travels to face Syracuse on Sunday, April 18 at 1 p.m.



Chapelboro.com