No. 1 UNC Field Hockey Earns OT Road Victory at No. 12 Virginia
By Avery Trendel
Photo via UVA Media Relations
Erin Matson scored all three of UNC’s goals on Friday in Charlottesville, including the game-winner in overtime, as the top-ranked Tar Heel field hockey team dispatched No. 12 Virginia 3-2.
Each of Matson’s first two goals came during the second quarter, giving UNC (14-1, 4-0 ACC) a 2-0 lead heading into halftime.
Virginia (6-11, 1-4 ACC) responded with a pair of goals in the second half, both coming by way of deflections resulting from penalty corner attempts. The Cavaliers also out-shot the Tar Heels 16-14 for the game.
It took Matson just 58 seconds into the first overtime period to deliver the game-winner, however, completing the Tar Heels’ second consecutive overtime win.
“I’m delighted with the overtime execution,” UNC head coach Karen Shelton said afterwards. “We took the pushback and never let UVA get a touch. I’m really pleased with the win and relieved to come out of Charlottesville with a victory.”
Up Next:
UNC travels to face Syracuse on Sunday, April 18 at 1 p.m.
