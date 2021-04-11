



The Wolverines secure their 11th league crown





ROSEMONT, Ill. – The University of Michigan clinched the 2021 Big Ten field hockey title following Saturday’s game at Maryland. The Wolverines earned their 11th conference crown. Michigan captured its first championship since 2018 (shared with Maryland) and first outright conference title since 2017.



Along with the Big Ten title, the Wolverines have secured the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament, which will take place April 20-24 in Iowa City, Iowa, and will be hosted by the University of Iowa.



