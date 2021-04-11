Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Michigan Earns 2021 Big Ten Field Hockey Title

Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 6
The Wolverines secure their 11th league crown



ROSEMONT, Ill. – The University of Michigan clinched the 2021 Big Ten field hockey title following Saturday’s game at Maryland. The Wolverines earned their 11th conference crown. Michigan captured its first championship since 2018 (shared with Maryland) and first outright conference title since 2017.
 
Along with the Big Ten title, the Wolverines have secured the No. 1 seed for the Big Ten Field Hockey Tournament, which will take place April 20-24 in Iowa City, Iowa, and will be hosted by the University of Iowa.

B1G Ten Conference media release

