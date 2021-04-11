Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Bethany Barr: Ireland star joins injured squad absentees for Tokyo Olympics

Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 12
View Comments


Bethany Barr in action in Ireland's tense Olympic play-off against Canada in November 2019

Ireland women's hockey squad has been dealt another injury blow for the upcoming Olympics after Bethany Barr was ruled out.



Barr suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in training earlier this week and joins her twin sister Serena and Zoe Wilson on the sidelines because of the same type of injury.

An ACL normally has a recovery period of between eight and 12 months.

Barr made her Ireland debut against Chile in Santiago in January 2019.

She helped Ireland qualify for a first Olympics by scoring a crucial goal in the shoot-out win over Canada in November of the same year.

There are just six Ulster players left in the panel of 22 from which the squad for the Olympics and preceding it the European Championships at the beginning of June will be selected from - Shirley McCay, Megan Frazer, Lizzie Colvin, team captain Katie Mullan, Ayeisha McFerran and Zara Malseed.

Bethany's sister Serena suffered her ACL injury last September while playing for Belfast Harlequins in a friendly while Wilson is continuing her rehab following surgery after she was hurt in an international with Spain in January.

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.