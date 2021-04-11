S2H Team





Harmanpreet Singh was awarded the Player of the Match accolade



India pulled it out of the fire before winning in the FIH Pro League against Argentina in their return to competitive international hockey in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Playing after a 14-month Covid-induced layoff, India grabbed a bonus point after hauling the match into the shootout with a goal from a penalty corner by two-goal Harmanpreet Singh a mere six seconds from the end to make it 2-2.





India scored both goals when a man short, having shot into the lead in the 21st minute through a fluent drag-flick by Harmanpreet when Hardik Singh was sitting out a yellow. Even in the shootout, India trailed 0-2 but rallied to win 3-2 after Dilpreet Singh recomposed himself for a successful retake despite having the ball in Juan Vivaldi’s goal.



The youngster, coolness personified, made no mistake. He got around the experienced Vivaldi to slot into goal and bring up a commendable Indian victory that now takes his team to fifth spot in the table, one rung above Argentina who collected a point from the draw.



India have 12 points from seven matches, Argentina are sixth with 11 from as many games. Belgium (32 from 13), Germany (19/ 8), Netherlands (18/11) and Australia (14/8) occupy the first four places in that order.





India and Argentina played out an exciting match in the Pro League. Photo: FIH



Harmanpreet’s rescue act followed a fine run by captain Manpreet Singh to force India’s fourth and last penalty corner. However, it could well have been Martin Ferreiro celebrating a hat-trick and probably an Argentine outright victory only moments earlier but the goal was disallowed for ‘back-stick’ by Diego Paz who laid the pass.



The lively passage of play occurred amid a flurry of yellow cards that created a 9 vs 10 battle. Argentina had Matias Rey sitting out out a yellow but held the numerical advantage with Varun Kumar and Mandeep Singh also suspended.



For all their chasing of the game towards the end, it was India in the driver’s seat with a goal in the 21st minute, courtesy Harmanpreet’s fluent drag flick that beat the running double block that the Argentines utilized during the four penalty corners they defended.



It brought up the sturdy defender’s 69th goal in 118 appearances for his country. But Argentina, quick on the break, posed problems for the Indian defence and Ferreiro grabbed the match by the scruff with a brace in the 28th and 30th minutes.



He first fired in a unbeatable back-hander that gave Sreejesh no chance. Then, he grabbed the rebound off the first runner during the first penalty corner that Argentina earned and rifled in between the custodian’s outstretched right foot and the post.



Argentina dominated the early minutes of the third quarter, forcing two more penalty corners and India, attempting to regain the initiative, were foiled by the 41-year-old Vivaldi during their second penalty corner. The visitors went close to equalizing when Lalit Upadyay’s shot wide in the 46th minute but as chances fell at either end, yellow cards in the last five minutes added a touch of drama.



Varun Kumar first was sent to the sin bin with five minutes remaining and with the full time approaching Mandeep joined him while Lopez of Argentina was also shown the yellow.



Nicolas Keenan and Lucas Martinez scored from Argentina’s first two shootout attempts but Lucas Vila, Ferreiro and Ignacio Ortiz failed to overcome a brilliant Sreejesh.



Harmanpreet, like Ferreiro, failed to add to regulation time heroics but Lalit and Rupinder scored. Shamsher Singh missed his attempt and with the scores 2-2, Dilpreet provided the winning touch with the final shootout attempt.



I think the most important thing from today is that we never gave up”, said India’s Harmanpreet, who was named Player of the Match. “We were fighting until the last minute, and that is why we got a result here.”



When asked about what his team need to improve on in Sunday’s second meeting, Harmanpreet said: “We got lots of cards today, so I think we need to improve on that. We need to keep that in mind so in the next match, we don’t get any cards.”



The teams meet again on Sunday at the same time, 1.30am IST.



FIH Hockey Pro League – Men

Saturday 10 April 2021 – Buenos Aires (ARG)



Argentina 2, India 2 (2-3 After Shoot-Out) [Match 1 of 2]

Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Singh (IND)

Umpires: German Montes de Oca (ARG), Carolina de la Fuente (ARG) and Irene Presenqui (ARG – video)



