2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 11 April
Cenard, Buenos Aires
10 Apr 2021 ARG v IND (RR) 2 - 2 (S/O 2 - 3)
11 Apr 2021 17:00 (GMT -3) ARG v IND (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on the Watch Hockey App (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|13
|9
|2
|1
|1
|40
|22
|18
|32
|2
|Germany
|8
|5
|2
|0
|1
|22
|15
|7
|19
|3
|Netherlands
|11
|4
|2
|2
|3
|28
|29
|-1
|18
|4
|Australia
|8
|3
|1
|3
|1
|27
|20
|7
|14
|5
|India
|7
|2
|3
|0
|2
|19
|20
|2
|12
|6
|Argentina
|11
|2
|1
|3
|5
|26
|32
|-6
|11
|7
|New Zealand
|8
|2
|1
|0
|5
|15
|25
|-10
|8
|8
|Spain
|10
|2
|0
|1
|7
|21
|32
|-11
|7
|9
|Great Britain
|8
|1
|0
|2
|5
|13
|19
|-6
|5