By Jeremy Rubin





Stanford field hockey played what was potentially its final home competition ever on Sunday, downing Cal 3-0. The program is one of 11 sports Stanford announced would be cut following the 2020-21 academic year. (Photo: Save Stanford Field Hockey)



In what was Stanford’s final home game at the varsity level, No. 18 field hockey (7-0, 5-0 America East) continued its run of dominance in 2021. The Cardinal, behind two goals from senior attacker Corinne Zanolli, downed Cal (2-6, 1-4 America East) 3-0.





In a continued protest of the university’s decision to discontinue the sport following this academic year, the team played in uniforms with “Stanford” crossed out by black tape. Many spectators wore 36 Sports Strong shirts in solidarity with the athletes on the field.



Opponents have shown support, as well. UC Davis, Stanford’s opponent on April 9, wore “Save Stanford Field Hockey” shirts during lineup announcements. According to Save Stanford Field Hockey, the Aggies’ head coach reached out to organizers looking to purchase the shirts for the team.





(Photo courtesy of Save Stanford Field Hockey)



On Sunday, Zanolli got the scoring started at the 12:30 mark in the first period on an assist from senior midfielder Kaylie Mings. Just under 10 minutes into the next frame she followed it up with another score — her 11th of the season.



Senior midfielder Frances Carstens’ score with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth all but sealed the game in Stanford’s favor.



The Cardinal finished with its fourth shutout in seven games this season. Junior goalkeeper Hannah Santos was flawless in her five attempts as the last line of the defense. Stanford outshot the Golden Bears 16-11 overall and 10-5 on goal as it maintained its status as the sole remaining undefeated team in the America East conference.



With just under one week left in its regular season, Stanford will travel to the East Coast for three games, the first of which is set for Thursday at 11 a.m. PT against Maine (5-3, 5-1 America East).



The Stanford Daily