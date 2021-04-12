



PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 10 Rutgers continued its hot play, earning its fourth straight win over a top-10 foe as it downed No. 4 Northwestern 3-2 in overtime in a dramatic back-and-forth match on a rain-soaked Senior Day Sunday. The Scarlet Knights honored lone departing senior Gracey Butsack in a pregame ceremony, then sent her off with a victory in thrilling fashion.





Katie Larmour scored the game-winning goal in overtime for RU. Liz Romano and Bridy Molyneaux also scored for RU in the game.



The Wildcats tallied first, scoring just 3:40 into the game off of a penalty corner opportunity. The Scarlet Knights would then answer back just before halftime. Larmour inserted the corner, and the senior Gracey Butsack set up the ball for Liz Romano to hammer home the equalizer.



In the third quarter, Rutgers took the lead for the first time on a beautifully executed play. Kassidy Shetler sent a long pass into the circle to the freshman Bridy Molyneaux. After recieving the pass, Molyneaux put a move on her defender and finished a hard shot to give RU a 2-1 lead.



This time, it was Northwestern that had the answer. On an offensive opportunity, Rutgers denied the Wildcats initial two chances, including a defensive save from Abby Regn. However, the Wildcats finally poked the ball through to tie the game at 2-2. That score would hold through regulation, and send the teams to overtime.



In the extra session, Rutgers capitalized early on a penalty corner opportunity. Katie Larmour inserted the corner, and Milena Redlinshoefer sent it back to her at the back post, where she scored to set off the celebration.



"We talked about what we were going to do if we had that first corner opportunity in overtime," Larmour explained. "I saw the opportunity and I took it. I'm just glad that we were able to put the ball in the back of the net, and ultimately it was a real team effort to get us to that point."



The Scarlet Knights have just two regular season games left, coming at Maryland. They are back in action on Thursday night before finishing out the regular season on Saturday.



Postgame Quotes



"Emotions were definitely running high on Senior Day. It was great to come out and get a good team win, I couldn't be happier. We came back from a rough start and answered with two goals. And then going into overtime, we are so confident in our overtime group. There wasn't a doubt for us that we could get the win. These wins are huge for us, we've been working for this for so long and this has been the best season that I have ever been a part of here. We won these last two weekends, and we're excited to take that forward into next weekend. Getting to win these last four games at home, I couldn't be more proud of this team."

- Gracey Butsack



"This was a really well fought game. We dug deep, regardless of the conditions, and I'm so proud of how we came out on top. We worked so hard in the fall and heading into the season with conditioning and fitness, and that's all coming together, which is so rewarding. It is so satisfying to see that Rutgers is a team that people notice now. This program has come so far and Meredith Civico and the rest of the coaching staff have worked so hard to get us to where we are today. And finally, Rutgers is here. Coming off these four wins and being undefeated at home this year is just the best feeling ever."

- Katie Larmour



Postgame Notes

- Rutgers has won four straight games against top-10 opponents, sweeping No. 9 Penn State and No. 4 Northwestern in back-to-back home weekends.

- It marked the eight win over a top-10 team in the last three seasons.

- The Scarlet Knights are undefeated at home this season (6-0), the first time the program has been unbeaten at home in a season since 1976.

- With two goals this weekend, Romano is now tied for the team with four goals.

- Katie Larmour now has six assists, taking over the team lead.

- Senior Gracey Butsack earned an assist on her Senior Day. The lone member of the team that will depart following the season, she has a career-high five assists this season and has four goals and nine assists in her 65-game career.



