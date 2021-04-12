The Cavaliers came back from two goals down with five minutes left but allowed the Tar Heels to score the winning goal in overtime



By Harry Farley





Without Hausheer guarding the net, the Cavaliers would have been in deep trouble. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



In the last home game of the season Friday, the No. 12 Cavaliers (6-11, 1-4 ACC) couldn’t complete the comeback and lost to the No. 1 Tar Heels (14-1, 4-0 ACC) in overtime.





North Carolina notched back-to-back goals in the second quarter, leading 2-0 at halftime. Junior forward Erin Matson was the star of the game, scoring all three goals for the Tar Heels en route to a hat trick.



The Cavaliers used consistent pressure to stay afloat. Virginia outshot North Carolina 16 to 14 and had seven penalty corners to the Tar Heels’ three.



Sophomore midfielder Adele Iacobucci cut the lead in half with a deflection in the third quarter. Then, sophomore striker Laura Janssen tied the game up with 4:45 remaining in the fourth quarter with a deflection.



Matson scored just 58 seconds into overtime, propelling the Tar Heels to their fourth win in ACC play this season. Despite the loss, junior goalkeeper Lauren Hausheer was a bright spot for the Cavaliers. Hausheer made eight saves, keeping the Cavaliers in the game for most of the afternoon.



“I’m very proud of the team’s effort today,” Coach Michele Madison said. “Their mindset to compete was what you need to have to beat the number one team. They came out to win the game.”



The Cavaliers will play their final regular-season game Friday at Syracuse at 4 p.m.



The Cavalier Daily