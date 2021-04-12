Nicola Bardon





Chloe Watkins is looking forward to the Olympics Credit: Inpho



IRISH hockey star Chloe Watkins has said an empty stadium at the Olympics will be familiar as she and her teammates are used to ”nobody being at” their games.





The 29-year-old from Killiney, Co Dublin, was among the 2018 squad became the first Irish team to ever make it to a World Cup final.



But while training last year for what was supposed to be the 2020 Olympics in Japan, Chloe fell ill.





Chloe and Anna O’Flanagan at 2018 homecoming Credit: Sportsfile





Chloe and teammates celebrate qualifying Credit: Sportsfile



She said: “It was around February last year, I had heart palpitations but they were getting a bit worse, for longer periods of time as well, it was keeping me out of training and it was fatiguing.



“With the weather conditions for Tokyo it was going to be quite intense and stressful so I was advised to get a small procedure done.



“So I was just after my four-week recovery period and then Covid hit and everything got postponed and pulled.



“On the flip side it’s given me an extra couple of months to fully recover and get back because it was quite a tight time schedule I suppose.”



'VERY LUCKY'



Speaking of her condition, she said she was “very lucky” to get diagnosed and get her surgery before Covid caused havoc on the hospitals.



She said: “It’s really uncomfortable, I had one or two palpitations for about 45 minutes and it was just really debilitating. Touch wood I’ve been so far so good, I feel great.



“It’s worked a charm so I’m delighted to have been able to get it fixed and get back training.



“So many elective surgeries and that kind of thing got pulled, and there would be no guarantee I would be able to get it done now because it wouldn’t be a high priority so I really was very lucky that I got in when I did and I got seen when I did.”



Chloe and her teammates are training for the European Championships this June, which will also be a World Cup qualifier, and then head to Tokyo in July.



However, there will be no family members or any Green Army, as the pandemic restrictions mean only local Japanese fans can attend.



'DISAPPOINTING'



Speaking about her family, with her dad Gordon and brother Gareth both winning caps in hockey for Ireland, Chloe said: “It’s disappointing for them, they’ve been on our journey for as much as we have.



"They’ve been through the low tough times and there was this exciting event for them to look forward to and experience as well so that is disappointing for them.



“But for us as a squad, we’re just so grateful we’re allowed to compete and competing is the main thing for us.



“We’re well used to nobody being at our hockey matches so it’s not going to change too many things, we’ll be fine.”



And she is hoping if they bring home a medal, it will once again help hockey in Ireland.



SURGE IN INTEREST



There was a surge in interest when the ladies made the World Cup final in London in 2018, with young women signing up around the country.



Speaking as part of FBD’s focus on Team Ireland athletes, she told the Irish Sun: “I never would have thought hockey could grab the attention of so many people I suppose.



"It’s always been an aim of our squad to be a legacy with the next generation and the next group of hockey players so it was so great to see the impact of the World Cup.



“There were new players signing up around the country in areas that weren’t necessarily hockey areas.



“So that was so great to hear and hopefully we can go to the Olympics and showcase it a bit more and generate more interest for young girls and boys.”



The Irish Sun