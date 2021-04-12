By Ali Iveson





Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in India's 3-0 victory ©Getty Images



India beat Argentina 3-0 in the Hockey Pro League in Buenos Aires to pile on the misery for the men's Olympic champions.





The visitors had overcome Argentina in a shootout yesterday, but were convincing winners in regulation time on this occasion.



India leave Argentina with five points from a maximum of six and are up to fourth in the table, having leapfrogged Australia.



India now have 155 points form eight games - Argentina have 11 from 12.



Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring from a penalty corner - just as had been the case 24 hours ago.



Argentina searched for a way back into the match but could not find one, and Mandeep Singh put the icing on the Indian cake in the 58th minute by scoring a third goal.



India have two games scheduled against Britain next month, while Los Leones have endured an underwhelming month which began with back-to-back home defeats against Germany.



