India beat Argentina 3-0 to go fourth in Hockey Pro League

Published on Monday, 12 April 2021 10:00 | Hits: 24
By Ali Iveson


Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring in India's 3-0 victory ©Getty Images

India beat Argentina 3-0 in the Hockey Pro League in Buenos Aires to pile on the misery for the men's Olympic champions.



The visitors had overcome Argentina in a shootout yesterday, but were convincing winners in regulation time on this occasion.

India leave Argentina with five points from a maximum of six and are up to fourth in the table, having leapfrogged Australia.

India now have 155 points form eight games - Argentina have 11 from 12.

Harmanpreet Singh opened the scoring from a penalty corner - just as had been the case 24 hours ago.

Argentina searched for a way back into the match but could not find one, and Mandeep Singh put the icing on the Indian cake in the 58th minute by scoring a third goal.

India have two games scheduled against Britain next month, while Los Leones have endured an underwhelming month which began with back-to-back home defeats against Germany.

Inside the Games

