Goals from Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Upadhyay and Mandeep Singh helped the Indian hockey team register an outright win over the Olympic champions in regulation time.



By Naveen Peter







The Indian hockey team recorded a comprehensive 3-0 win over reigning Olympic champions Argentina in the FIH Pro League at the CeNARD sports complex in Buenos Aires on Sunday.





In a match that was largely different from a day ago, India grew in confidence as the match progressed and called the shots to pocket three more points to the two they earned on Saturday.



Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (11th minute), Lalit Upadhyay (25th minute) and Mandeep Singh (58th minute) were enough for India as they leapfrogged Australia to the fourth spot on the points table with 15 points from their eight games.



Argentina started the match brightly and should have taken the lead in the opening minutes of the match.





Harmanpreet Singh gave India the lead from a short corner. Photo: Hockey India



Capitalising on a Harmanpreet Singh error, Nicolas Keenan drove into the Indian striking circle to set up Maico Casella with a crossfield ball. The 23-year-old, however, couldn’t sound the board as Indian goalkeeper Krishna Pathak was on guard closing the angle on the Argentine.



The Indian defence looked in trouble as Argentina bossed the midfield with the likes of Ignacio Ortiz, Matias Rey and Augustin Bugallo putting the visitors under pressure to win back possession.



Krishna Pathak, playing his 50th match for India, ensured that nothing went past him with some top draw saves that had his senior pro PR Sreejesh pumped on the bench.



Martin Ferreiro was denied twice from a close range while Lucas Vila got no time to take a shot before the ball was stolen from under his stick.



While Argentina couldn’t make their dominance count, the Indian hockey team capitalised on its only surge in the opening quarter.



Building on a turnover, Dilpreet Singh did well to find an Argentine foot inside the striking circle for a penalty corner which was despatched off by Harmanpreet Singh to hand India the lead. The Indian drag flicker kept his take low and targeted the gap between goalkeeper Juan Vivaldi and the last man for his goal.



There was more drama in the opening quarter as Argentina came close to drawing parity time and again.



Harmanpreet Singh’s questionable defence was exposed by the hosts with Nicolas Keenan having a go at the Indian goal repeatedly.



But Krishna Pathak enjoyed a phenomenal time in the Indian goal as the youngster ensured that he signed off his milestone day with a clean sheet.





Lalit Upadhyay doubled India’s advantage in the third quarter. Photo: Hockey India



The Indian hockey team grew into the tie as the match progressed and was duly rewarded for its persistence midway through the second quarter.



With Argentina staying deep, India were forced to give up their high-octane game and resort to patient build-up. Cossfield balls became more prominent as India looked to stretch their opponents in search of openings.



One such move saw the Indians eke out some space on the right. Though Vivaldi saved the initial effort, Lalit Upadhyay displayed great awareness to pounce on the rebound to help India double the advantage.



While the Indian hockey team continued to look for more goals despite a two-goal cushion, its goalkeepers ensured that Argentina didn’t find a way back as PR Sreejesh, who alternated with Pathak throughout the match, matched his understudy with some fine saves of his own.



Later, Mandeep Singh sealed the deal for India with a late strike from close range.



India will play two more practice matches against Argentina before travelling to London next month to go up against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League.



