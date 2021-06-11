LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced the launch of domestic activities after relaxations announced by the government in its fight against coronavirus.





The domestic activities were discussed in a meeting attended by PHF Secretary General Asif Bajwa, President Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Asian Hockey Federation CEO / Secretary General Tayyab Ikram Chaudhry.



Bajwa said: “God willing, we will organise PHF domestic season in the best possible way. We are trying our best to organise Hockey Five League in July. The Chief of Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament will be played from August 1 to 8 in Karachi. Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be played from August 8 to 14 at Ayub Park, Rawalpindi.



“We are working hard to bring international hockey to Pakistan which will help improve Pakistan’s ranking,” he added.



The News International