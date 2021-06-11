



Hockey New Zealand in conjunction with Tauranga Hockey Association and Tauranga City Council are pleased to announce the dates for the 2022 National Masters Tournament. The tournament will be held from Sunday 20 February to Saturday 26 February 2022.





The tournament has been moved a week earlier than this year’s scheduled dates to avoid a clash with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup at the neighbouring Bay Oval.



The change of date will ensure full access to the hockey facility including the village green area and a fully operational third turf.



After the postponement of the 2021 National Masters Tournament due to a change in COVID-19 alert levels, Tauranga is pleased to be able to welcome back the more than 1500 participants from 90-plus teams who were registered for this year’s event.



Hockey New Zealand Media release