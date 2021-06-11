Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Irish young guns win 3-0 on opening night

Published on Friday, 11 June 2021
Ireland’s young guns produced a composed performance in their first senior international outing since 2019 to beat Scotland in the first of three uncapped fixtures.



Coach Mark Tumilty has named 14 new players in his panel for this series at Jordanstown with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.

And two of those were on the mark. After a scoreless first half, Corinthian’s Ian Stewart broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half with a quick counter goal.

Conor Empey then converted a stroke soon after and Peter McKibbin – a relative veteran with one cap – finished off a corner slip move to make it 3-0.

Scotland came on strong in the closing quarter with Fergus Gibson doing well to repel a Scottish strike on goal before Sam Hyland’s corner running charged down a series of penalty corners to maintain the clean sheet.

Men’s international test match

Ireland 3 (I Stewart, C Empey, P McKibbin) Scotland 0

Irish Hockey Association media release

