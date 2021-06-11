Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

England beaten 3-2 by Germany in semi-finals

Published on Friday, 11 June 2021 10:00
England's hopes of winning their first EuroHockey Championships men's title in 12 years were ended by Germany in a 3-2 semi-final defeat in Amsterdam.



Martin Haner put Germany ahead inside the first minute, with Adam Dixon levelling three minutes later.

Martin Zwicker and Niklas Wellen goals soon after put Germany in control.

Sam Ward pulled a goal back late on, but it was not enough to deny Germany a spot in Saturday's final against Belgium.

The Germans will be looking to claim a ninth European crown and first since 2013.

England, who won their only title in 2009, now face the Netherlands in their fifth third-place play-off in 10 years on Saturday.

BBC Sport

