EuroHockey Championship 2021 Women - 11 June

Published on Friday, 11 June 2021
Amsterdam, Netherlands

All times GMT +2)

5 Jun 2021     NED v IRL (Pool A)   4 - 0
5 Jun 2021     ESP v SCO (Pool A)   4 - 1

6 Jun 2021     ENG v ITA (Pool B)    4 - 0
6 Jun 2021     GER v BEL (Pool B)   1 - 1

7 Jun 2021     IRL v SCO (Pool A)   1 - 0
7 Jun 2021     BEL v ITA (Pool B)   4 - 0
7 Jun 2021     ENG v GER (Pool B)   0 - 2
7 Jun 2021     ESP v NED (Pool A   1 - 7

9 Jun 2021     IRL v ESP (Pool A)   1 - 1
9 Jun 2021     GER v ITA (Pool B)    4 - 0
9 Jun 2021     BEL v ENG (Pool B)   1 - 1
9 Jun 2021     NED v SCO (Pool A)   10 - 0

11 Jun 2021     SCO v ITA (Pool C   3 - 1
11 Jun 2021     IRL v ENG (Pool C)   1 - 5
11 Jun 2021     NED v BEL (SF1)   3 - 1
11 Jun 2021     GER v ESP (SF2)   4 - 1

12 Jun 2021 16:30     IRL v ITA (Pool C)
12 Jun 2021 18:45     ENG v SCO (Pool C)

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Netherlands 2 2 0 0 11 1 10 6
2 Spain 3 1 1 1 6 9 -3 4
3 Ireland 3 1 1 1 2 5 -3 4
4 Scotland 2 0 0 2 1 5 -4 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 3 2 1 0 7 1 6 7
2 Belgium 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 4
3 England 2 1 0 1 4 2 2 3
4 Italy 3 0 0 3 0 12 -12 0

Pool C

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 England 2 2 0 0 9 1 8 6
2 Scotland 2 1 0 1 3 2 1 3
3 Ireland 2 1 0 1 2 5 -3 3
4 Italy 2 0 0 2 1 7 -6 0

FIH Match Centre

