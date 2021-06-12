By Jugjet Singh





Arul Selvaraj



IF you can't go to the gym, you can always bring the gym to your home.





Concerned about their fitness and the future, some national men's hockey players have made "good investments" during the current nationwide lockdown.



Covid-19 has made field training and tournaments impossible to organise. The players are now cooped up at home and can only train around their housing estates.



Some, however, have bought treadmills and exercise bikes — which are expensive, but a good investment for the future.



"It has been more than 10 days under total lockdown, and my players are diligently following the training modules.



"And since they can't go to the gym, some have brought the gym to their homes.



"Many have invested in treadmills and exercise bikes knowing very well that the Covid-19 pandemic is here to stay for a longer time than expected," said national coach Arul Selvaraj yesterday.



With no tournaments to look forward to, training is all Arul and his men can indulge in.



"Although it is not as conducive as training on the artificial pitch, my players have given their best so far and are not holding back in their workout routines at home.



"And those with 'a gym at home' have invested for their future although exercise machines are expensive.



"They have made themselves as comfortable as possible while waiting for the pandemic to ease," he added.



The trainees have received their Covid-19 vaccinations and are just waiting for the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) to finalise the Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka, Bangladesh in October.



It is still subject to approval from Covid-19 for Malaysia to play against India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea, and hosts Bangladesh.



Pakistan and India shared the 2018 title due to bad weather, with the latter winning the 2016 edition.



